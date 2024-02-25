No let-up in cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh; snow, rain likely over next few days

Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Cold wave conditions persisted in tribal areas and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with some places receiving light snowfall, the meteorological department said.

Advertisment

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, it said.

Manali received 4 cm of snowfall, followed by 3.5 cm in Kalpa, 3.2 cm in Sangla, 2 cm in Khadrala and 1 cm in Sarahan. Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie, Keylong, Kukumseri and Gondla received trace snowfall, according to the weather office.

As many as 292 roads, including four national highways, in the state are still closed for traffic. Of these, 246 roads are in Lahaul and Spiti, 29 in Chamba and 10 in Kullu, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Advertisment

Keylong recorded a night temperature of minus 11.7 degrees Celsius and Kalpa minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. Tourist resorts of Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, Manali, Shimla shivered at minus 4 degrees Celsius, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The meteorological department has predicted snowfall at many places in the higher hills from February 25 to March 1. It has also forecast rains at a few places in the mid hills on February 26, 27 and 29 and at many other places on March 1 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from Monday.

The weather office also issued a 'yellow' alert, warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on February 26, 27, 29 and March 1 and 2.

Himachal Pradesh received 106.2 cm of rainfall during the winter season against the normal of 172.2 mm, a deficit of 38 per cent, from January 1 to February 25. PTI BPL DIV DIV