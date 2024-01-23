No let up in cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Karnal records 2.8 deg Cel

Chandigarh: The ongoing cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab showed no signs of abating, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal at many places on Tuesday.

Karnal, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, the Met department said.

Among other places in the state, Fatehabad reeled at a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius while Ambala at 4.6 degrees and Bhiwani at 4.8 degrees also experienced a cold night.

Sirsa registered a night temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius while Hisar and Narnaul each recorded lows of 6 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office, Patiala was the coldest place in Punjab with a night temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur also reeled from the freezing cold, recording a low of 4 degrees Celsius while Bathinda shivered at 4.2 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Faridkot was at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana registered respective minimum temperatures of 6.7 degrees Celsius and 6.3 degrees.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been under the grip of severe cold weather for the past three weeks. The maximum temperatures have also dropped sharply during the past several days, further intensifying the cold conditions.