No let-up in cold wave in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: There was no let-up in the cold wave condition in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with minimum temperatures staying below normal at several places.

Hisar in Haryana was the coldest place as it shivered at 3.1 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places, Ambala and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 6.2 and 4.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Narnaul, Sirsa, Faridabad, and Fatehabad recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees Celsius, and 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest place in the state as it shivered at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar reeled at 3.7 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimums of 6 and 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded minimum temperatures of 4.3, 4 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 7.7 degrees Celsius.