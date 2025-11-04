No let up in condemnation of Cong's Warring despite apology for remarks on Buta Singh

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Rival political parties were unrelenting in their condemnation of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring's alleged casteist remarks against former Union minister late Buta Singh, despite the Punjab Congress chief tendering an apology, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saying the comment exposes the party's mindset.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes directed the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police to submit an action-taken report in the matter within seven days.

On the other hand, the Punjab State SC Commission sought an explanation from the District Election Officer for not restricting Warring's entry into Tarn Taran in accordance with the model code of conduct, in force for the November 11 assembly bypoll.

Warring had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Buta Singh while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate for the bypoll. In the face of widespread criticism, Warring on Monday clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else.

Punjab Congress leaders on Tuesday condemned the rival parties for trying to "politicise and distort" Warring's remarks. The Punjab Congress' SC wing chairman, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, who is also a relative of late Buta Singh, defended Warring, saying he had made the remarks in a positive context.

Notwithstanding the explanation and apology, CM Mann, while campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the Tarn Taran bypoll, said Warring's alleged remarks show the mindset of the Congress leadership.

"He made casteist remarks, and now he is seeking an apology. I cannot repeat what he (Warring) has said. They do not want someone from a poor family to move forward. They cannot tolerate people from common families," said Mann as he criticised the Congress.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh too condemned Warring's alleged remarks and said it is a disgrace of the highest order and a direct insult to the 'Majhabi Sikh' SC community to which Buta Singh belonged.

Terming the comment a "reflection of Congress' anti-Dalit mindset", Chugh said this shameful comment has hurt the sentiments of millions of Scheduled Caste community members who revere Buta Singh as a symbol of self-respect and empowerment.

The BJP leader further stated that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the Tarn Taran deputy Commissioner and senior superintendent of police, seeking an action-taken report under the powers vested in it by Article 338 of the Constitution.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Warring's "casteist" comment was "unpardonable" and his party will report him to the Election Commission. AAP will submit a representation to the EC, seeking action against the Ludhiana MP for his remarks, he said.

Cheema claimed Warring "spewed the poison of casteism" to insult Buta Singh. It reflects the "mentality" of Warring against the poor and Dalits, he said, and asked the Congress president to expel Warring from the party.

About the Punjab Congress chief's apology, the state finance minister said, "The crime he committed was unpardonable." Warring's statement has not only insulted the Dalit community but also exposed the deeply ingrained feudal and discriminatory mindset of the Congress, he claimed.

"Warring's words are an insult to the poor, the Dalits, and to the ideals of B R Ambedkar," Cheema added.

"This is not just a slip of tongue; this is the reflection of the Congress' real face. The party that claims to stand for equality has always practised caste-based discrimination and treated Dalits as inferior." Cheema asked, "Will the Congress leadership take any action against its state president for such a shameful and casteist statement, or will they continue to protect him?" Meanwhile, Punjab Congress's SC wing chairman Kuldeep Singh Vaid and party leader Pawan Kumar Adhia said Warring emphasised the inclusiveness of the Congress, which does not discriminate against anyone in the name of colour, creed, caste or community.

"It is a standard way of expression against discrimination of any type", Vaid said, while pointing out that "whenever we want to emphasise anything against discrimination, we use the expression, "irrespective of caste, creed, colour or community".

He wondered why the rival parties found so much love and admiration for the late leader. The BJP and the Akali Dal, in particular, had always maligned late Buta Singh, and now they have resorted to "chest thumping" purely for electoral purposes, Vaid alleged.