No letup in heatwave in Punjab, Haryana; Sirsa hottest at 46.4 deg C

Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) There was no respite from blistering heat in Haryana and Punjab on Monday as Sirsa touched 46.4 degrees Celsius while Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded season's highest maximum so far at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Haryana's Sirsa continued to reel under intense heat, even as most other places in the state also recorded above normal maximum temperatures.

According to the weather department here, Rohtak recorded a maximum of 45.6 degrees Celsius while intense heat also swept Hisar, which registered a high of 44 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat swept Narnaul which recorded a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal 43.5 degrees and Ambala's maximum settled at 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani also reeled under severe heat at 43 degrees while Gurugram registered a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury further rose in Chandigarh to settle at 43.8 degrees as against Sunday's high of 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, Samrala in Ludhiana district was the hottest place recording a high of 46.1 degrees Celsius.

Blistering heat also swept Bathinda and Amritsar which recorded respective highs of 44.6 and 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur registered a high of 44 degrees, Pathankot 43.8 degrees while Patiala recorded a maximum of 42.9 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB NB