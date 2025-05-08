No limit will become obstacle to protect India's sovereignty: Rajnath

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) No limit will become an obstacle to protect India's sovereignty and the nation is fully prepared for such responses, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday as tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated amid fears of a wider conflict.

Singh's comments at an event came shortly after the defence ministry said the armed forces foiled Pakistan military's attempts last night to attack 15 places in Northern and Western India using missiles and drones, and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

The Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

"In Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps were destroyed in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir) and a good number of terrorists were killed," he said.

The defence minister said India has always played the role of a responsible nation exercising great restraint and it believes in resolving issues through dialogue.

"However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face quality action," he said, assuring the nation that no limit will become an obstacle to protect India's sovereignty.

"We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well," he said.

The Indian armed forces executed the Operation Sindoor with "unimaginable" precision, he said.

"Operation Sindoor was successfully executed because our formidable and professionally-trained armed forces were equipped with high-quality equipment," he said.

The defence minister commended the "precision" with which the armed forces executed the operation without harming any "innocent civilians" and with "minimum collateral damage", describing it as "unimaginable and a matter of great pride for the nation.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out the strikes on the terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan's reputation as the epicenter of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances where concrete evidence is available, not just to India, but to governments and authorities around the world.

"There are several terrorist attacks around the world where Pakistani fingerprints have been found. I don't need to deliver the point with regards to this audience about where Osama Bin Laden was found, and who called him a martyr," he said. PTI MPB ZMN