No link of politician nexus in cash-for-jobs scam, says Goa crime branch

Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) The Goa crime branch on Tuesday claimed that the investigation into allegations raised by cash-for-jobs scam accused Puja Naik has found no involvement of any politician or government official.

Naik had accused a minister in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet and two other officers of being involved in the scam.

Naik was booked last year by the Goa Police in five different cases for allegedly fleecing the gullible youth for crores of rupees by assuring them jobs in the state government.

The accused, currently out on bail, had released a video clip last month accusing a minister and two officers of being part of the nexus.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta told reporters that the investigation into the allegations by Naik has concluded.

"A detailed investigation was conducted into Naik's allegations, which revealed that there is no substance in her claims", he said.

Naik had alleged that she had given Rs 17 crore to the two officers, while she also earned lakhs in commission.

"Naik's call records revealed that she was not in contact with the individuals named in her complaint. A financial analysis of her bank accounts showed that she, her husband, and their daughters had made transactions of around Rs 8 crore during the last four-five years," Gupta added.

Her bank account didn't reflect any transactional entry which could link her to any government officer or politician, he said.

Gupta said the accused maintained a hi-fi lifestyle. She stayed in a starred hotel near Panaji for three months to avoid harassment by the victims from whom she had allegedly collected money under the pretext of providing them government jobs. PTI RPS NSK