No liquor being sold under brand 'Trikal' in Uttarakhand, say officials

Dehradun, May 27 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said no liquor with the name "Trikal" was being sold in the state.

In a press release issued here, the state's excise commissioner Harichandra Semwal said that no such brand has been allowed to be manufactured in the state nor has any approval been given for registration or sale.

Semwal said that it has come to the notice of the department that a liquor brand named "Trikal" has been launched in other states but the news circulating on social media linking it to Uttarakhand is misleading and untrue.

He said that no such brand or product will be allowed to be sold in Uttarakhand, which is often referred to as as Devbhoomi.

The excise department is taking action to get an FIR lodged under the sections of cyber crime in this regard, he said. He also appealed to the public not to believe such rumours. PTI DPT SKY SKY