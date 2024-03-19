No long leave for employees on poll duty in Thane

Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) Thane district collector has issued an order asking employees on election duty to not proceed on long leave till the Lok Sabha election process is completed.

Around 60,000 officials and staff are deployed on election duty in Thane district, as per an official release.

"This manpower is drawn from all government, semi-government, and Central government offices, municipal corporations, aided schools, colleges, non-aided schools and colleges, and self-aided schools and colleges, and banks," it said.

All the department heads are given strict instructions that all those people working under them should not be given long leave and it should be ensured that they do not leave the headquarters, as per the order.

Thane is one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra. PTI COR NSK