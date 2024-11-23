No LoP, but selection panel will choose AP Lokayukta chairman: Lokesh

Amaravati, Nov 23 (PTI) TDP-led NDA government will uphold the spirit of Lokayukta by selecting its chairman, despite the fact that Leader of Opposition (LoP) is not part of the selection committee, said Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh introduced the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Legislative Council on Friday to amend the composition of the five-member selection committee, doing away with the requirement of the LoP as a member, especially in the event of no designated LoP in the House.

Lokesh observed that the committee usually will have the chief minister as the chairperson and the speaker of the legislative assembly, minister of home affairs or any other minister nominated by the CM, LoP in the Assembly and chairman of the legislative council as members.

Addressing the Legislative Council, he said, "But the recommendation now is that in the event of no LoP in the assembly, other four members of the selection committee can choose the Lokayukta chairman." Claiming that a new atmosphere has emerged in the state following the 2024 elections, Lokesh said the Lokayukta committee will have four members now as there is no LoP.

Speaking on the Lokayukta's leadership, Lokesh said, usually either a retired chief justice or a judge of a high court heads Lokayukta as the chairman and a retired district judge will hold the position of Upalokayukta.

The amendment bill was passed by the Council, and Lokesh's remarks assume significance in the wake of YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not getting LoP status. PTI STH ADB