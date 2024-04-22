No major concern regarding heat wave for 2nd phase of LS polls: IMD tells EC

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) There is "no major concern" regarding heat wave for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on April 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told the Election Commission on Monday.

Director General, IMD, Mrutunjay Mohapatra also told the poll panel that the weather forecast is "normal" for the 13 states and Union Territories going to polls in phase two, according to an official statement.

Amid concerns over rising temperature, the commission on Monday held a meeting with the agencies concerned to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures to mitigate any risk due to hot weather conditions during the Lok Sabha polling period.

The elections are being held in seven phases beginning April 19 and ending June 1.

The meeting also comes amid concerns that heat wave could affect voter turnout.

It was decided at the meeting that a task force comprising officials from EC, IMD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Union health ministry will review the impact of heat wave and humidity five days before each polling phase for any "concerning developments" and mitigation measures required, the statement said.

The EC also directed the health ministry to issue necessary instructions to state health authorities to prepare for, and extend assistance in case of heat wave conditions affecting election operations.

The EC will hold a separate review with state chief electoral officers to ensure adequate arrangements at polling stations including tents, drinking water, fans, and other assured minimum facilities as per its recent advisory.

Information, education and communication activities will be held for the public for do's & don'ts to mitigate the heat wave impact in polling station areas, the EC said.

"The Election Commission has been closely monitoring the weather reports and will make sure the comfort and well-being of voters along with polling personnel and security forces, candidates and political party leaders," it said. PTI NAB RPA