No major untoward incidents in Karnataka, Bengaluru during New Year celebrations: Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said new year celebrations across the state including here were peaceful, without any major untoward incidents.

Extending new year greetings, he said, people have celebrated the new year "responsibly".

"The new year was celebrated across the state. In Bengaluru, we had expected more people (over 10 lakh) to participate in the celebrations, but according to the police department an estimated seven to eight lakh people participated. I too monitored things from the command centre till 1:30 am," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, for the first time 20,000 police personnel were deputed in Bengaluru city for the new year celebrations, and there have been no untoward incidents or traffic jams or major accidents anywhere.

Responding to a question on some people allegedly throwing ganja and other materials from outside, into the prison in Belagavi, reportedly for the prisoners, and a video of it surfacing, the Home Minister said he has spoken to DG Prisons Alok Kumar in this regard.

"He will be visiting Belagavi, Kalaburagi and other places," the minister said.

Regarding the increasing number of robbery cases in some places including Belagavi, Parameshwra said that the police department has taken note of it and there is a suspicion about involvement of robbery gangs from outside.

"We are following up, whether robbery gangs have come from outside. Necessary action will be taken," he said.

He said he visited Hubballi on Wednesday to meet the family of a young woman, who was killed recently by her father and other relatives, following her inter-caste marriage by going against them.

"We are in a modern world, India is growing at a fast pace. Society needs to change. Such killings won't send the right message. More than legal action, awareness in the society is also important," he added.

Noting that for the first time in the police department more than 30 officials were promoted at DIG and IG ranks together, the Home minister said, they have been given the responsibility.

"As they are all well trained IPS officers, it is expected that they will serve the state better," he said, as he also assured that probes by CID and Special Investigation Teams in certain important cases, "multiple murders, rapes and burials" in the temple town of Dharmasthala will be completed at the earliest.

Further, pointing out that the state police department has for the first time got Rs 350 crore for modernisation, the Home Minister thanking the central government, also complimented efforts by officials including ADGP S Murugan for this.

"It will help in modernising the department," he added. PTI KSU SA