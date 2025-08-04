No Marathi versus non-Marathi tension in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) There is no Marathi versus non-Marathi tension in Maharashtra and no injustice is being done to either of them, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday as he advised his party colleague and MP Nishikant Dubey against wading into the emotive language issue.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis maintained controversy over language is being created in the state for political reasons.

To a question about controversial remarks made last month by BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey on the language issue raging in Maharashtra, the CM advised his party colleague to exercise caution.

Fadnavis opined the MP from Jharkhand should not wade into the ''Marathi versus non-Marathi'' issue which is being created for political reasons.

"We are capable of handling it. There is no Marathi-non Marathi tension here. No injustice being done to either of them. Both Marathi and non-Marathi speakers in Maharashtra will teach those leaders a lesson who are trying to divide them," the CM asserted.

Asked about protests in Kolhapur seeking return of a female elephant shifted to a Gujarat wildlife rehabilitation centre and feeding of pigeons being stopped at 'Kabutarkhanas' in Mumbai on Bombay High Court's directives, Fadnavis said he has convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss both issues and find out amicable solutions.

To a question, he said action is being taken against those who fraudulently claimed benefits under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme for women from low-income groups, but did not divulge details.

Fadnavis said he has reviewed 33 ongoing infrastructure projects and directed authorities to complete them in a time-bound manner.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's New Delhi visit this week to meet leaders of opposition INDIA bloc, the BJP CM accused his former ally of deviating from the path shown by his father and Hindutva proponent late Bal Thackeray.

"Those who have deviated from the path of Balasaheb Thackeray will never be voted to power again no matter what they do -- breakfast, lunch or dinner diplomacy,'' he emphasised.

Fadnavis exuded confidence that the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, will win the Mumbai civic polls. PTI MR RSY