No matter how big one becomes, he shouldn't forget his culture: CJI

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Saturday said that one should remain connected to one's soil and that no matter how big an individual becomes, he should never forget his culture.

Gavai said the opportunity he got as a judge to provide socio-economic justice to people was better than any riches.

He was speaking at the annual function of Maheshwari Prasad Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district. Currently a government-funded Inter College, the institute was founded as a primary school in 1966 by Devendra Nath, the father of Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath.

Addressing students, the CJI said, "One should not break the connection with one's soil. No matter how big an individual becomes, he should not forget his culture." Gavai said that before becoming a judge, he was a lawyer with a good practice. But the opportunity he had as a judge to provide socio-economic justice to the citizens of the country was better than earning crores of rupees.

He urged the students to take inspiration from great personalities visiting the college. "You are the future of the country. How India will be tomorrow depends on you. You are fortunate that you are born in the land of Buddha," said CJI Gavai, who is the first Buddhist to hold the office.

He said he has come to the programme not as the Chief Justice of India, but as "an elder brother of Justice Vikram Nath" as the two of them share a close bond.

"I had wanted to visit this college long ago, but (Justice) Vikram Nath said he will take me here when I become the CJI. After 15 months and seven days, when Justice Vikram Nath becomes the Chief Justice of India, I will come to this school's programme without even being invited," said Gavai, who was accompanied by wife Tejaswini Gavai.

A student from an economically weaker family presented a hand-drawn portrait of the CJI, on which he expressed great delight. Later, the school's management committee announced Rs 11,000 financial assistance to the student.

Gavai said the institute's founder, late Devendra Nath Srivastava, had "planted a small sapling by opening a small school in Alam Chand village to connect the children of backward classes and Dalits in the area to the mainstream of education, which has today become a huge banyan tree." Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, who was a special guest at the programme, said the college was a bridge to send rural talents into the country's mainstream. "Education is not just a means to get a job, education teaches you to differentiate between right and wrong," Bhansali said, adding that technology should be used only for positive works.

He also asked teachers to encourage the students to ask questions in the class. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK