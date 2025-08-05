No matter how much publicity DMK gives, it will not come to power, says AIADMK gen sec

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 5 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday claimed that the ruling DMK’s attempts to publicise its schemes by roping in the officials would cut no ice with the electorate and that party was bound to get defeated at the hustings.

Referring to the ruling dispensation’s 'Ungaludan Stalin' public outreach programme, Palaniswami said the government was using the officials to publicise its schemes.

"No matter how much advertising it does, the DMK will never come to power again. This is the people's decision," the former Chief Minister said addressing a meeting in Tenkasi as part of his statewide campaign "to protect the people and reclaim Tamil Nadu." The AIADMK’s ten-year rule was a golden era in the state and people were praising it. "The AIADMK regime was an example of how a government should function. After the DMK came to power, it wound up the free laptop scheme and numerous other initiatives of the AIADMK regime," he said.

Palaniswami assured to revive all those schemes especially the free laptop to students when the AIADMK comes to power in 2026. PTI JSP KH