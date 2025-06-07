No meaningful work done for people by AAP govt in Punjab: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jun 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab on Saturday, alleging that it has not done any meaningful work for the welfare of people.

Saini further claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab "no longer enjoys any public support" and said in the June 19 Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, people will decide in the right direction.

Saini visited Sangrur on Saturday to condole the death of veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. He met Dhindsa's son and former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa and expressed his grief.

Talking to reporters in Sangrur, the Haryana chief minister alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was formed on a "foundation of lies".

"This government has neither done any meaningful work for the welfare of people nor does it have the will to work. Now, the people of Punjab have understood this truth," he claimed.

The Mann government has "completely failed" to fulfil the promises it had made to people during elections, Saini said.

He said the AAP has been exposed in Delhi, because "lies do not last long".

"It no longer has any public support in Punjab and in the Ludhiana West bypoll, people will decide in the right direction," he said.

Saini launched an attack on Punjab Chief Minister Mann, saying he should work for the welfare of people rather than indulging in "theatrics".

Referring to the Ludhiana West bypoll, he said the voters have made up their mind that Punjab should also move ahead at a fast pace under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat in Punjab is scheduled to be held on June 19 and the counting of the votes will be taken up on June 23.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death in January.

Saini accused the AAP government of not implementing the Centre's welfare schemes in Punjab and depriving people of their benefits.

Talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, Saini said for the last 11 years, public welfare schemes are being implemented effectively under the leadership of Modi.

He said the Haryana government is purchasing all crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Similarly, the Punjab government should also worry about the farmers of the state and give them a fair price for their crops, he said.

Saini said in the event of crop loss due to natural calamities, the Haryana government has provided a total compensation amount of more than Rs 15,500 crore to farmers in the last 10 years.

Besides, vegetable-growing farmers are being given relief under the "Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana", he added.

The people of Haryana are also getting the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, while the people of Punjab are being deprived of those, he said. PTI CHS RC