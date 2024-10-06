No meat, liquor within Maha Kumbh periphery: Adityanath

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Sale and consumption of meat and liquor will be strictly prohibited within the periphery of Maha Kumbh Mela area, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Adityanath made the announcement in a meeting he held with representatives of 13 Akharas, Khak Chowk, Dandi Bara, and Acharya Bara.

According to a press release, the CM said it is necessary to impose the ban in view of the sentiments of the Sanatan society.

He said the government is making efforts to clean the rivers, but the cooperation of the sadhu community is also expected.

Adityanath said land will soon be reserved in Prayagraj for the "samadhi" of the sadhus who will attain "salvation" during the Maha Kumbh.

He requested the sadhus to not allow anyone to stay in their ashrams until they are duly verified.

After landing at the helipad at Parade, the CM reached Sangam by motor boat, where he worshipped the Ganga-Yamuna.