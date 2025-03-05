No mediator needed, anyone can talk to me directly: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday assured the home guards that they can approach her directly with their grievances, emphasizing that no mediator is required to communicate with her.

Gupta made the remarks while meeting a group of home guards, who claimed that they had not received their salaries for the past five months.

The home guards deployed as bus marshals in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses for women’s safety also said that some of them had not been paid since Diwali last year.

"If somebody wants to talk then come directly to me, no one requires any kind of mediator," she said.

The chief minister met the home guards at her residence here. She listened to their concerns and assured them that their issues would be resolved soon.

“My heart is extremely happy to meet the family members who came to my residence from every corner of Delhi. I listened to their problems carefully and assured them of solutions. This selfless love, blessings and support of the people of Delhi are my strength and inspiration,” Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

She reiterated that addressing citizens' problems is her government's top priority and vowed to remain committed to protecting their interests.

Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi has six ministers, with the chief minister retaining key portfolios, including Services, Revenue, Women and Child Development, besides others.

The BJP secured a decisive victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to 22 seats.