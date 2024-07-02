No mention of Ayodhya in president's speech: Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad in LS

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh Awadhesh Prasad regretted on Tuesday that there was no mention of Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, in the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

In his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Prasad said there is filth on the streets of Ayodhya and people have to wade through the filth to reach the newly-built Ram temple.

"I was very surprised to see that in the 29-page speech of the president, there was no mention of Ayodhya, no mention of the birth place of Lord Ram," the SP leader said during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address.

He also regretted that poor people from whom land has been acquired for building an airport at Ayodhya are yet to receive their due compensation. PTI JD CS RC