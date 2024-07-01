No migration, people finding it hard to get labourers due to increased income: MP govt

Bhopal, Jul 1 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday denied reports of migration from the state, attributing the difficulty in finding labourers to an increase in people's income.

This claim was made in a written reply in the state assembly on the first day of the Budget session, in response to a question by BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Shukla.

Shukla had asked if the government was aware that, due to migration and other reasons, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find farm labourers in the Bundelkhand region.

The MLA sought information about government schemes to provide farm equipment, noting that the input costs and production of farmers would increase if various agricultural tasks such as weeding, hoeing, irrigation, and harvesting were done with both human labourers and mechanical equipment.

In the written reply, Minister for Farmers Welfare Aidal Singh Kansana stated, "There is no evidence of migration in the Bundelkhand region. However, the problem of getting labourers is gradually increasing throughout the state due to the increased income of the people. The department is promoting agricultural mechanisation to address this situation." The minister added that the continuous promotion of agricultural equipment distribution by the department is strengthening machine production in the state and increasing the number of manufacturers. PTI ADU NSK