No mistrust should be created about anganwadi centres in West Bengal: Minister

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) West Bengal Minister of Women and Child Development Shashi Panja on Friday regretted efforts to create mistrust about state-run anganwadi centres.

During a discussion in the Assembly on the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in the state, Panja emphasised that 1,19,481 anganwadi centres have been established, benefiting 67 lakh children.

In response to BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh’s question about whether some districts, such as Murshidabad, receive more focus compared to others, Panja assured that there is no discrimination.

"We treat every child with equal compassion," she said. She noted that Murshidabad has 9,021 anganwadi centres, while North 24 Parganas has 10,381. The number of centres varies based on size of districts. "For us, every child's growth is equally important," Panja added.

Panja criticised attempts to create distrust around these projects, saying the focus should remain on their positive impact.

Ghosh, however, said he was merely seeking information on measures to uplift backward districts and expressing concerns about the use of funds. "The minister's comment was unfortunate and reflects their mindset. I was referring to the misutilisation of funds," Ghosh later told reporters outside the assembly.

BJP MLA and economist Ashok Lahiri questioned why the state relies on central funds for the ICDS project when it allocates significant amounts for Durga Puja organisers. "Why depend on ICDS funds from the Centre when you can give Rs 85,000 to each Durga Puja organiser?" Lahiri asked.

Panja responded by accusing Lahiri of making "an undemocratic, unconstitutional comment." She said, "It is unfortunate that someone of your stature is speaking in such a tone. Don’t you know that ICDS was initiated by the Centre years ago and has greatly benefited children?" PTI SUS MNB