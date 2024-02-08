No misuse of Raj Bhavan in former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s arrest: Guv

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday denied allegations that the Raj Bhavan was involved in former chief minister and JMM executive president Hemant Soren’s arrest by the ED in a money laundering scam.

Soren was arrested on January 31 after a seven-hour grilling by the ED. He resigned as the chief minister before that.

Addressing a press conference here, Radhakrishnan said, "There is no question of misuse of Raj Bhavan. Every democratic norm has been strictly followed by us." Radhakrishnan claimed that the Raj Bhvan did not ask Soren to resign as CM but it was the CMO which said he is going to resign.

While taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly on February 5, the JMM executive president had alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.

On the delay in invite to Champai Soren to form the government, the governor said, "The delay was on account of legal advice in extraordinary situation… we called them after 26 hours." PTI NAM MNB