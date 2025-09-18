'No moral right' to judge leaders over 75: Sharad Pawar

Kolhapur, Sep 18 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said he is still working at the age of 85 and has "no moral right" to weigh in on the debate over whether political leaders should step aside after turning 75.

To a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop (working in public life), as he has turned 75, like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Pawar told reporters that "people in the BJP now say they have never said that leaders after the age of 75 should take a backseat".

"Where have I stopped? I am 85 and have no moral right to comment," the NCP (SP) chief further said when asked about the age debate, a day after PM Modi turned 75.

The former Union minister also said the Maharashtra government should give more time to mitigate the hardships of farmers, who have been facing huge crop losses due to heavy rains. PTI MR GK