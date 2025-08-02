No more annual renewals, Goa panchayats permitted to issue trade licences valid up to 10 years

Panaji, Aug 2 (PTI) In a bid to promote ease of doing business, the Goa government has permitted village panchayats to issue or renew trade licences for up to 10 years instead of annual renewals.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the move will ensure transparency, efficiency and business-friendly governance at the grassroots.

"This reform will reduce the hassle of yearly renewals and promote ease of doing business, especially for start-ups and local entrepreneurs," he wrote in a post on X.

The Directorate of Panchayats, in a circular issued with government approval, has revised the trade licence format, which earlier allowed panchayats to grant trade licenses only till March 31, with subsequent renewals only valid for a year.

"This practice was causing considerable hardship to entrepreneurs who wished to obtain or renew trade licences for longer durations," Director of Panchayats Siddhi T Halarnakar said in the circular dated July 31.

Under the revised format, panchayats can now issue trade licences valid for three, five, or even 10 years, depending on the applicant's request.