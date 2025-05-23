No more arbitrary tree pruning: Delhi govt's SOP on balancing infrastructure with ecology

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) In a move directed towards balancing Delhi’s infrastructure needs with ecological responsibility, the Delhi government has rolled out an SOP ensuring a stricter vetting process to prevent the arbitrary cutting of tree branches, an official said on Friday.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), dated May 2, outlines when and how trees can be pruned, particularly in high-footfall areas such as roads, parks, and residential colonies.

The guidelines were issued to ensure public safety and the scientific management of trees, for which online applications and photographic evidence were mandated.

Any individual, government agency, civic body, RWA, or organisation seeking to prune tree branches with a girth of 15.7 cm or more must now apply through the e-Forest portal.

For light pruning, where the branch girth is less than 15.7 cm, no prior permission is required. However, the pruning agency must upload before-and-after photographs on the portal for documentation, the SOP states.

In the case of public land, agencies such as MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD, CPWD, ASI, or the Delhi Cantonment Board may carry out urgent pruning on roads, footpaths, or parks without prior approval, regardless of branch girth, if the trees pose a danger to life, property, or traffic.

This must be done under the supervision of a senior horticulture officer with before-and-after visual evidence being submitted to the tree officer.

“The city’s green cover has grown due to sustained efforts, but with it comes the need for better tree management," a forest department official said, adding that the SOP ensures safety, scientific handling, and strict documentation.

In another SOP, notified on April 24 and recently submitted to the Delhi High Court, the Delhi government has made it mandatory for all projects involving the felling of 50 or more trees to obtain clearance from the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The move overhauls the earlier process, where tree officers from the forest and wildlife department had the sole authority to grant permissions.

Now, such high-impact proposals must undergo scrutiny by the CEC to ensure stricter compliance with environmental norms and judicial directives.

“This SOP brings much-needed clarity and structure to how we manage tree felling in the city,” a senior forest official told PTI, adding that it aligns with the "Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court’s observations about indiscriminate tree cutting and poor enforcement of the Trees Act.” Under the new rules, tree officers can continue granting permission for the felling or transplantation of up to 49 trees.

However, any case involving 50 or more trees must be reviewed and approved by the CEC.

The SOP also states that in instances of illegal felling involving 50 or more trees, the concerned tree officer must notify the CEC within 24 hours.

Earlier, the CEC’s involvement was restricted to sensitive areas like the Ridge, but the new SOP has significantly expanded its oversight. PTI NSM NSM MPL MPL