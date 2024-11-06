No more displacement in Jharkhand for industrialisation: Soren

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that displacement on the pretext of industrialization or mining in Jharkhand would not be allowed unless the government frames a policy to ensure the volume of jobs to be given to locals.

Addressing a public meeting in support of JMM candidate Ganesh Mahali, who was pitted against former CM Champai Soren of the BJP in Seraikela assembly seat, Hemant Soren claimed that tribals owned majority of land in the state and the policies framed by the BJP government were aimed to grab their land.

"Such an approach of the government will not be allowed to continue. The government should frame a policy so that we could know the volume of jobs the locals will get in those development projects including industries," Soren said.

"Jharkhand has abundant mineral reserves but the people are poor. I know how many poor and rich people are living in the state," the CM said adding that tribals were displaced on the pretext of industrialization and mining from their own land.

The industries and mines were all owned by "their friends", Soren said in an indirect reference to the BJP.

Hitting out at the BJP, Soren claimed that CBI and ED were behind him and he was sent to jail on false charges as he refused to bow down under their pressure.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Soren on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. He was released from jail after the high court granted him bail.

"They had tried to destabilise our government but we are confident to regain the power in the assembly polls," Soren said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are scheduled on November 13 and November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI BS NN