No more power connection to illegal constructions in Greater Noida

Noida, Feb 12 (PTI) Power connection will not be provided to illegal constructions in the notified area of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) in a bid to crackdown on unlawful settlements, officials said on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting called by GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar and attended by District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma along with other senior officers of the administration, the Noida Power Company Limited and the UP Power Corporation Limited, they said.

"The GNIDA has geared up to stop illegal constructions in Greater Noida. In Monday's meeting, it was decided not to provide electricity connection to illegal constructions in the notified area of Greater Noida Authority," an official statement said.

"Greater Noida Authority is making continuous efforts to stop illegal construction in the notified area. Illegal constructions are being demolished by running a campaign on the instructions of the authority's CEO NG Ravi Kumar," it added.

The GNIDA said its team is visiting different places daily to demolish illegal constructions and is also registering FIRs against those behind unlawful settlements. To make the action against encroachment more effective, steps were discussed during Monday's meeting as well, it added.

According to the statement, applications for electricity connection sent to NPCL or UPPCL will be forwarded to the Greater Noida Authority and it would be approved only after an NOC is given by the GNIDA.

Along with this, wherever illegal constructions have taken place, a campaign will be run to identify those areas and take regular action against them, it stated.

Meanwhile, CEO Ravi Kumar appealed to the people to not put their "hard-earned money" by getting misled by land mafia and other such people. PTI KIS CK