No mortality due to avian influenza reported in 6 days: Delhi zoo

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi zoo said on Friday that no new mortality due to avian influenza has been reported in the last six days among the water birds in beat number 12 of the enclosure and the migratory birds around the ponds.

However, one old rose-ringed parakeet was recently found dead in the same area and its samples have been sent to a laboratory for screening, the National Zoological Park (NZP) said.

Additionally, faecal droppings from birds in beat numbers 18, 19 and 20 have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, via the DD Lab in Palam here, for further analysis.

No other zoo animals are showing influenza-like symptoms and intensive sanitation and bio-security measures are being strictly followed to protect the health of birds, animals and the zoo staff.

The NZP remains fully vigilant and is taking all necessary actions in accordance with standard protocols to prevent the spread of avian influenza, ensuring the safety of both animals and visitors. PTI NSM RC