'No Muscle, Full Hustle': Disability advocate Nipun Malhotra shares life story in autobiography

New Delhi, Sept 2 (PTI) Disability rights activist Nipun Malhotra has penned his biography to share the account of his life's trials and triumphs.

Published by Westland Books, "No Muscle, Full Hustle" is co-written by Malhotra and Anish Chandy and will be available in markets in 2024.

Malhotra, who was born with arthrogryposis and declared to live the life of a "wooden doll", has delved into his life's journey filled with "hope, despair, activism, entrepreneurship and bankruptcy".

"I am excited to share my story with the world. The book will provide readers a glimpse into navigating life on four wheels in India. You can fasten your seatbelts through this rock and roll ride of mine," said Malhotra.

Malhotra is the founder of Nipman Foundation, one of India’s premier disability advocacy non-profits, and the founder chair of, founder chair of FICCIs subcommittee on Empowering Persons with Disabilities.

He also founded Wheels for Life, a crowdsourcing platform to connect those who need wheelchairs to donors who can financially contribute for them.

"We are pleased to be able to publish Nipun's extraordinary memoir co-authored by his friend and literary agent Anish Chandy. Nipun's is a story of overcoming individual and systemic challenges to effect real change, and it's written with ease, honesty, and a sense of humour that lightens even the darkest moments," Karthika VK, publisher of Westland Books said. PTI MAH SHD SHD