No need for AFSPA in Nagaland: MP Jamir

Kohima, Oct 29 (PTI) Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Tuesday said with the ongoing ceasefire between the Centre and Naga underground groups and the peace process in progress, there is no need for AFSPA in the state.

Jamir was addressing the 78th Foundation Day of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), an apex youth and students’ body representing Naga communities in four states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland—as well as parts of Myanmar.

The NSF was formed in 1945 to advocate for the rights of Nagas and their protection.

He said at least five Naga national political groups have been in a ceasefire with the Centre since 1997, and ongoing dialogues aim to resolve the complex issue. Therefore, he argued, there is no need for the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland. AFSPA was extended in eight districts of Nagaland for six more months on September 26.

He called upon the incumbent leaders to raise their voice against AFSPA and also to press the state government to approach the Centre to revoke the Act from Nagaland.

Asking past and senior leaders of NSF not to deviate from the welfare of Nagas, Jamir appealed to them to be sincere and dedicated.

Delivering the NSF presidential address, Medovi Rhi, said, "We celebrate not only the passage of time but the enduring legacy of unity, resilience, and vision that the NSF represents.” Since its inception, the federation has embodied the collective strength and aspirations of the Naga people, standing as a beacon of hope and voice for the rights and nationhood of Nagas, he said. PTI NBS NBS MNB