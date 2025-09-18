No need for AIADMK gen secy to cover his face, says BJP leader Annamalai

Chennai, Sep 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai on Thursday played down a purported video showing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami leaving Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence with his face covered, and said there was no need for him to do so.

Palaniswami's meeting with the Union Home Minister (on September 16) was made known to everyone, and there was no necessity for the AIADMK general secretary to leave Shah's residence covering his face, Annamalai said.

"As far as I am concerned, there was no need, as he had officially called on the Home Minister," Annamalai told reporters here.

However, after the video emerged, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who was ousted from the AIADMK, ridiculed Palaniswami and said, "Edappadi Palaniswami should henceforth be called as masked Palaniswami." To a question, Annamalai replied, "I have already spoken to Dhinakaran over phone. I hope to meet him in person as a friend soon and urge him to return to the NDA." The former BJP president flayed Chief Minister M K Stalin for praising former state Minister V Senthil Balaji for organising the DMK's annual event, the Mupperum vizha, in Karur on September 17, and said as opposition leader, Stalin had accused Balaji of corruption. But he now found him to be a good organiser.

"Stalin is riding a mud horse towards the river called election. His horse will dissolve," Annamalai said.

On actor-politician Vijay-led TVK meeting this week-end, Annamalai said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had the onus to control its party workers and restrain them from damaging public property. PTI JSP ROH