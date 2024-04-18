No need for chest-thumping, RSS will not celebrate centenary year, says Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, Apr 18 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will not celebrate its centenary year in 2025 since it doesn't intend to indulge in chest-thumping over its achievements, the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday.

Speaking at a book launch, Bhagwat also said functionaries faced stiff opposition, lack of resources and difficulty connecting people when the RSS was formed in 1925 in Nagpur, adding that members must keep doing their work irrespective of the situation.

"There is no need to celebrate the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Sangh is not doing it to boost the ego of the organisation. The Sangh is not here to celebrate the completion of 100 years of an organisation and indulge in chest-thumping and take credit for some achievements." The RSS wants to transform society and believes that victory of society must not be judged on wealth creation but religion, he said.

"The victory of this society would empower other societies and (therefore) benefit the universe. RSS wants to create people who try to bring about reforms in society in such a way. It is not about patting your back," Bhagwat asserted.

Bhagwat said it was worrisome that the RSS took 100 years to achieve certain goals but added that the slow pace of transformation was due to "battling against 2000 years of societal downfall".

"Foreigners have completely brainwashed our people. We have a bad habit of forgetting what we are. There is a psychological difference among our people because we were ruled by many for centuries," the RSS 'sarsanghchalak' pointed out.

"The first RSS workers faced stiff opposition, lack of resources and difficulty connecting people. Compared to it, the situation is favourable now for the organisation. RSS workers need to keep doing their work irrespective of the situation," Bhagwat asserted. PTI ND BNM