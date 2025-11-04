No need for countersignature of transfer certificates: CBSE tells schools

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all schools to ensure that no requests for countersignature of transfer certificates (TCs) are sent to headquarters or regional offices, according to officials.

The Board had earlier discontinued the practice of countersignature of the TCs from one CBSE-affiliated school to another.

"However, the CBSE Headquarters and regional offices still receive requests for countersignature of transfer certificates. Non-compliance of CBSE guidelines by schools causes huge inconvenience to stakeholders and is also a hindrance to facilitating all in this age of digitisation," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"Hence, all schools are once again reminded that there is no need for countersignature of any transfer certificate," he added. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS