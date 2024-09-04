No need for MVA to declare CM face: Sharad Pawar

Kolhapur, Sep 4 (PTI) Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that there is no need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare a chief ministerial face ahead of the state assembly elections.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president said the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results.

The chief ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of seats in the alliance, he said.

Pawar said he will want the MVA to complete the seat sharing process and start the poll campaign at the earliest.

"MVA leaders should sit for talks beginning September 7 to 9," he said, adding he expects the election process to be completed by the second week of November.

Talks among the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, should include Peasants and Workers party (PWP), CPI and CPM as well, Pawar said. "These parties have some pockets of influence in the state and they helped the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.