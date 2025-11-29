No need for oral mentioning, urgent cases to be automatically listed in 2 days: CJI streamlines process

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has taken steps for streamlining listing of cases with effect from December 1 and circulars have been issued for listing and mentioning of cases.

According to the circular, there is no necessity for the litigants to mention their case before the bench for listing as the fresh cases will be listed automatically.

"All fresh cases involving liberty of individuals and where urgent interim orders are sought for, where the case is verified, after curing of defects, will be listed within next two working days.

"In order to ensure expeditious disposal of all bail petitions, advance copy shall have to be served on the concerned Nodal Officer / Standing Counsel for the Respondent ' Union of India / State / Union Territory," the circular stated.

According to the circular, in case of an exceptionally urgent matter relating to anticipatory bail, death penalty, habeas corpus, eviction / dispossession and demolition, which cannot await listing on the scheduled date, the request can be made between 10:00 a.m., to 10:30 a.m.

"All other categories of fresh cases will be listed automatically as per existing practice. The fresh cases will be listed automatically and hitherto there shall be no necessity for the litigants to mention their case/s before the court for listing.

"No Senior Counsel shall be permitted oral mentioning before any court. Young junior counsel may be encouraged to make oral mentioning," it said.

The circular states that in order to ensure disposal of old regular hearing matters, no letters seeking for adjournment of such cases listed before the courts will be permitted. PTI PKS ZMN