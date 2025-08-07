No need for separate law on widow discrimination: Goa govt tells assembly

Panaji, Aug 7 (PTI) The Goa government on Thursday ruled out enacting a separate law to protect widows from various forms of discrimination and told the assembly existing support mechanisms are adequate to deal with such practices.

The government has not received any representations about widow discrimination in the state, said Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane.

In a written reply tabled in the house to a starred question by MLAs Altone D'Costa, Carlos Ferreira, and Yuri Alemao, the minister informed that no memorandums, appeals, or letters have been received by the government regarding widow discrimination, abuse, or isolation in the state.

Responding to the legislators' query about steps taken to end unjust funeral-related customs targeting women, Rane pointed out that no such cases have been reported so far in Goa.

Issues related to widow abuse or discrimination can be addressed through the dedicated women helpline (181) under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and through the network of One Stop Centres (OSCs) set up across the state, he told the house.

"The helpline offers immediate and emergency response to women affected by violence, including widows facing discrimination," the reply stated.

"One Stop Centres provide integrated support, including psychological, legal, and medical aid, and act as a single point of contact for women seeking help," Rane maintained.

Existing mechanisms are adequate to deal with cases of widow abuse or discrimination and there was no need for a new law to address such issues, the minister opined.