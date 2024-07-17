No need to fear or be apprehensive: K'taka Industries Minister Patil on Reservation Bill

Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) Karnataka Infrastructure Development and Medium and Heavy Industries Minister M B Patil on Wednesday said the government will have wider consultations to protect the interests of Kannadigas as well as industries.

The Minister took to 'X' to allay the concerns of business tycoons and industry leaders regarding the proposed Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024, which mandates reservation in the recruitment of Kannadigas in Group C and D category jobs.

Also, it makes the firms accord priority to local residents in other top jobs.

The Minister noted that India is currently experiencing a manufacturing and industrial revolution driven by the global China Plus One policy. In this competitive era, states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are striving to be at their best. It is of utmost importance for all the states to be at their competitive peak, he noted "Keeping the interests of Kannadigas paramount, I will discuss this issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, IT-BT Minister, Law Minister, and Labour Minister. We will have wider consultations. We will ensure that the interests of Kannadigas are protected, alongside those of the industries." He said, "Karnataka is a progressive state, and we cannot afford to lose in this once-in-a-century race of industrialisation. We will make sure that everyone's interests are safeguarded. The industries are assured that they need not have any fear or apprehensions and can rest assured." Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "A very reassuring message @MBPatil which is what industry and investors need to hear." PTI GMS SS