No need to panic as J’khand still unaffected by HMPV infection: Health Minister

Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday said the state has been unaffected by the human metapneumovirus infection, and there is no need to panic over the detection of such cases in other parts of the country.

Ansari said he is closely monitoring the situation.

“The infection of HMPV has been reported in parts of the country but there is no impact in Jharkhand. I have been closely monitoring the situation. There is no need to panic as no cases of the HMPV infection have so far been reported in the state,” Ansari told reporters at Congress headquarters here.

Human metapneumovirus is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months.

The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own.

The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses, including ILI and SARI, and spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) after five cases were detected in India.

Ansari said that they were waiting for the Centre’s guidelines on the prevention of virus infection.

“I have asked the health secretary to hold a discussion with all civil surgeons and issue a guideline so that they could follow,” he said.

The minister said Jharkhand is on alert mode and it has all the required resources to deal with any situation. PTI SAN BDC