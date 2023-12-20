No need to panic but remain vigilant: Gujarat Health Minister on new COVID-19 sub-variant

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Amid concern over the detection of a new sub-variant of COVID-19, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday advised people to remain vigilant and not panic, and said the state currently has 13 active cases of coronavirus.

The new COVID-19 strain, JN.1, has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

Talking to reporters here, Patel said currently there are 13 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, and their swab samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain their variant.

None of these patients are under treatment in hospital, he said.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory test that can map out the whole genetic makeup of a virus from a patient's swab sample.

"There is no need to panic about the JN.1 variant of COVID-19. In patients detected with the variant, its severity was found to be low. So people should not panic but remain alert," Patel said.

The minister said Gujarat government authorities carried out a mock drill across more than 5,700 hospitals to assess their preparedness to deal with any health exigency in view of detection of new cases of COVID-19 in parts of the country.

The mock drill was conducted from December 13 to 17 at these hospitals, which included both government and private, he said.

During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya instructed the Gujarat health administration to remain vigilant, Patel informed.

The minister pointed out that during the winter season, there is usually an increase in cases of cold, fever and cough, and hence the health department has been instructed to keep an eye on the situation so that COVID-19 infections do not rise rapidly.

As many as 21 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected across the country till now, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday in New Delhi.

According to official sources in the national capital, 19 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya reviewed the preparedness of health facilities across the country and stressed on being alert against emerging strains of coronavirus.

Regarding the virtual meeting, Patel said the Union minister has instructed the government to remain vigilant amid a rise in the cases of the new coronavirus sub-variant in some states. In addition, he asked citizens to not panic but take adequate precautions.

Mandaviya urged state governments to ensure that all arrangements regarding COVID-19 are in place, said Patel. PTI KA PD RSY