No need to panic, govt maintaining round-the-clock vigil: Delhi CM amid rising Yamuna levels

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took stock of the city's flood preparations and assured people that there was no need to panic, even as water of the swollen Yamuna entered low-lying areas along its banks, forcing people to move to safety.

The river crossed the evacuation mark in Delhi for the first time this year as Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages released high volumes of water following incessant rainfall in the Himalayas.

Gupta inspected the flood relief camp near the Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review the Yamuna's water level and the condition of affected areas.

She met the families staying in relief camps, listened to their concerns, and assured them of all possible assistance.

The chief minister emphasised that the government is maintaining round-the-clock vigil and that departments concerned are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact. She reassured citizens that there is no need to panic.

Gupta spent a significant amount of time in the affected localities and was briefed in detail by officials. She instructed the authorities engaged in relief operations to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential items such as clean drinking water, food, medical aid, and safe accommodation.

The chief minister underlined that the safety and well-being of residents in flood-hit areas remain her government's top priority.

The situation in the capital is under control, she said, underlining that the departments concerned had already made extensive preparations to deal with such situations.

Desilting of the Yamuna and the city's drains over the past six months has shown significant results, she said.

"All barrage gates on the Yamuna are open, ensuring no waterlogging. The river is flowing freely, with water moving downstream as swiftly as it enters. To manage the flow, most barricades on city-side drains have been closed," Gupta added.

Based on current data, she clarified that the water level of the Yamuna is not expected to surpass past records.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated because of heavy rain, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people. The Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023.

Gupta explained that water entering the Yamuna floodplains is a natural occurrence, as it is the river's designated course. She reassured people that there was no risk of flooding in the outer areas.

Noting that officials are providing her hourly updates, she assured people that the situation would be monitored continuously and relief operations would be underway till the floodwater recedes.

Gupta appealed to people to cooperate with the administration and follow the safety guidelines issued by the government.