No need to panic over bird flu, measures to control disease in place: Andhra minister

Amaravati, Feb 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh minister K Athcannaidu on Wednesday said there was no need to panic over the outbreak of Avian Influenza in the state as measures to control it are in place.

The Animal Husbandry Minister warned against unnecessary rumour mongering, noting that some on social media are falsely pegging the number of dead chickens at 40 lakh. Only 5.4 lakh birds have died in the recent past, out of a total of 10.7 crore chickens across the state, he said.

“The state government has become alert immediately and mobilised the official machinery to kill and bury about 14,000 leftover chickens and 340 eggs in four affected poultry (farms),” Atchannaidu told reporters at Undavalli near the CM’s residence.

If 40 lakh chickens had indeed died due to the viral disease then massive pits would have been required to bury them that wouldn’t have gone unnoticed and would be captured by some camera, he added.

A total of 721 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are monitoring Avian Influenza (H5N1) in Andhra Pradesh following its recent outbreak in two villages in the Godavari region, officials said.

The virus was first detected in Velpuru, West Godavari district and Kanuru Agraharam, East Godavari district prompting Animal Husbandry officials to begin culling birds at two poultry farms in the affected areas.

Badampudi village in Eluru district reported the death of 2.2 lakh chickens, Velpuru in West Godavari district 2.5 lakh chickens, Kanuru Agraharam in East Godavari district 65,000 and Gampalagudem in NTR district 7,000 chickens.

The minister said all affected poultries were brought into a red zone and chicken shops within a radius of 10 km were shut.

Amid reports of people avoiding eggs and chickens for some days, he assured that there was no need to worry, and added that the impact of the disease is waning.

Observing that rising temperatures will minimise Avian flu, Atchannaidu said the viral disease will survive only till 70 degrees Celsius, and emphasised that egg is boiled and chicken is cooked at temperatures higher than this temperature.

Further, he noted that the bird flu outbreak happened due to unsanitary practices of poultry farmers.

Animal Husbandry Department Director Damodar Naidu said Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are taking immediate measures to control the disease.

"Across the state, 721 RRTs are monitoring the situation. The transportation of chickens and related products is being closely monitored at state borders while the Animal Husbandry Department remains vigilant, implementing all necessary containment measures," Naidu said in an official press release.

A 1 km radius around the viral disease-affected areas has been declared an alert zone while a 10 km radius around the affected villages has been designated a surveillance area, restricting the movement of chickens and related products.

Naidu said RRTs are also being deployed in Krishna district and the Godavari region which have a high concentration of poultry farms.

Similar containment measures are being implemented in districts with a large number of ponds and lakes that attract migratory birds.

Outside the alert zones, Naidu assured that boiled eggs and chicken are safe for consumption.

He also directed poultry farm owners to take precautions such as preventing migratory birds from entering their farms. PTI STH SKY SKY