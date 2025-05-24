No need to panic over new Covid variant, precautions still key: Doctors

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The doctors in the national capital have advised people not to panic over the COVID-19 cases linked to the JN.1 variant, saying the strain is not severe and most patients have only reported mild symptoms.

All 23 recent Covid-19 patients in Delhi experienced only mild symptoms and were under home quarantine, said the health officials in the Delhi government. Of them, 22 were recovering at home and none required hospitalisation.

Following the recent government advisory, several hospitals in the city have started preparing by arranging oxygen cylinders, antibiotics, other essential drugs, BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machines, vaccines, ventilators and additional isolation beds as part of precautionary measures.

However, there have been no fresh cases reported so far.

Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors Network (IMA JDN) national spokesperson Dr Dhruv Chauhan said that people need not panic about the JN.1 variant, a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 lineage which is the predominant Covid-19 strain circulating in India.

"This is not a lethal variant and it's always better to take precautions like maintaining hand hygiene, wearing masks where necessary such as in hospitals or crowded places and following respiratory hygiene. It is also important to get your symptoms checked by a qualified doctor," said Dr Chauhan.

"The public should remember that panic and chaos can cause more health issues than the disease itself," he added.

Dr Nihal Singh, an internal medicine specialist, said, "We must understand that while the JN.1 variant is spreading, it has not shown signs of causing serious illness in the majority of cases." "Panic doesn't help, awareness does. There's no need for fear, only sensible precautions," he added.

Dr Aviral Mathur, Associate Consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said "this strain is highly transmissible, though symptoms remain mostly mild".

"Still, prevention is key. We urge the public to wear masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, practice hand hygiene and avoid unnecessary travel if unwell. Make sure your vaccinations, including booster doses, are up to date," he added.

The health experts reiterate that while the JN.1 variant is not lethal, simple preventive measures can go a long way in keeping communities safe.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi government amid a slight rise in Covid-19 cases across the country issued an advisory directing hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs and functional equipments like ventilators and BiPAP machines. PTI NSM AS AS