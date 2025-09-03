No need to panic over Yamuna level rising, situation under control: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken several measures in the past six months to increase the carrying capacity of the Yamuna river, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Wednesday.

The minister, who was on an inspection visit at the ITO barrage, assured people that there is no need to worry or panic over the rising Yamuna river levels, as the situation is under control.

"In the past six months, steps have been taken by different departments to increase the carrying capacity of the river. Currently, the situation is under control, and even if the level rises by one or two metres more, water will not enter Delhi roads like it did in 2023," Verma told reporters.

The Yamuna river level was recorded at 206.83 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 8 am — above the evacuation mark of 206 metres.

As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were being evacuated by district authorities, and the ORB was closed for traffic.

"Yamuna river has not entered any authorised household. It is those who have constructed houses inside the floodplain, despite several warnings in the past. Our rescue teams are working. Even if the level touches 209 metres, no authorised area will be flooded. We are expecting the water level to start reducing by evening," the minister added.

According to the government, continuous 24x7 monitoring of water discharge from the three barrages — Hathnikund, Wazirabad, and Okhla — is being carried out.