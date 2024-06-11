No need to pull each other down on basis of numbers, will reach out to everyone: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said there was no need for the government or the opposition to pull each other down on the basis of numerical strength and asserted that he will reach out to everyone for smooth functioning of Parliament.

Assuming charge as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Rijiju said the government is yet to take a call on the dates of the first session of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Officials said the first session could be held in the last week of June.

"The Session dates are under discussion. I cannot share right now," Rijiju said.

Rijiju assumed charge as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the presence of his predecessor Pralhad Joshi and Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan.

"We need not pull each other down on the basis of numerical strength. People use muscle power outside Parliament, but inside the House, we should use vocal power for good debate," he said when asked about the increase in the strength of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju said the people of the country were supreme and their decision reflected in the results of the Lok Sabha elections should be respected.

"Those entrusted with the responsibility to run the government should do so, those tasked with the job of the opposition should discharge their duties," the four-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh said.

Rijiju appealed to all political parties to contribute to uphold the dignity of Parliament.

"I have come here on a positive note. We will make every effort to take everyone along and run Parliament," Rijiju said. PTI SKU SKU RT RT