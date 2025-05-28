No need to worry about quality of fish after shipwreck, says Kerala Minister Cheiryan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 28 (PTI) Amidst widespread concerns about environmental pollution after a shipwreck off the Kerala coast, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday made it clear that it is safe to eat fish caught from waters.

He also announced a campaign under the aegis of the fishermen's outfits and youth organisations to alleviate the current fear among people about fish stocks in the wake of the developments.

A majority of news reports being circulated in connection with the shipwreck are baseless, and there is no need to worry as of now, he told a meeting attended by fishermen unions and officials.

The minister's response was made at a meeting called at the Vailoppilly Samskruthi Bhavan here to discuss the problems of fishermen and inform them about this year's trawling ban.

"News is circulating that toxic waste has washed up on the beach, but no dangerous situation has been reported anywhere," Cheriyan said in an official statement.

The officials concerned have been instructed to examine the quality of fish from the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kochi and submit an urgent report, he said.

"It has also been decided to organise a campaign to alleviate the current fear among people. To boost the fish market, programmes such as fish feasts will be organised under the leadership of trade union representatives and youth organisations," he said.

The minister further said currently, fishing is prohibited within 20 nautical miles.

The possibility of changing this restriction and reducing the fishing ban to only the area where the ship sank is being examined, Cheriyan further said.

Stating that necessary steps would also be taken to provide fishermen appropriate compensation, he said the Centre has responded in a favourable manner, and a letter will be submitted to them in this regard soon.

The removal of debris accumulated following the ship accident is also progressing rapidly, the minister said, adding that all departments are working together and the state government is taking the issue seriously and expediting all related actions.

Fisheries director and trade union leaders, coast guard and maritime board officials also took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cheriyan also announced that a 52-day-long troll ban will be imposed in the state from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight.

The Liberian container vessel MSC ELSA 3 sank 15 nautical miles off the Kochi coast early on Sunday due to flooding.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship was carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It also had 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil on board. PTI LGK KH