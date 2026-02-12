No negligence in cases related to crimes against women will be tolerated: Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, Feb 12 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Thursday said that women's safety is among the top priorities of police and that no negligence in cases related to crimes against women will be tolerated.

Singhal made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review measures for the prevention of crimes against women and disposal of pending cases, an official statement said.

The primary objective of the meeting was to ensure time-bound investigation of cases registered under rape and the POCSO Act, as well as to formulate a strategy for expeditious disposal of pending complaints on the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

Nodal officers from 13 districts and SHOs of women police stations participated in the meeting. On this occasion, Additional DGP C S Rao and Superintendent of Police Nupur Bishnoi were also present in the meeting, which was held at the state police headquarters in Panchkula, the statement said.

While chairing the meeting, Singhal clearly stated that women's safety is among the top priorities of Haryana Police and that no negligence in cases related to crimes against women will be tolerated.

He directed that all cases registered under rape and the POCSO Act must be investigated and completed within 60 days to ensure timely justice to victims and to strengthen their faith in the justice system.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the district-wise disposal rate was conducted.

Districts demonstrating excellent performance were appreciated and encouraged to maintain consistency in their work, while low-performing districts were given clear directions to make special efforts for the early disposal of pending cases.

The DGP stated that the ITSSO portal is being regularly monitored at the police headquarters level, and any kind of laxity will result in fixing accountability of the concerned officer.

He directed Rao and Bishnoi to review the progress of cases every 15 days and ensure necessary corrective measures.

During the meeting, Bishnoi presented a detailed report regarding the status, progress, and challenges related to pending complaints on the ITSSO portal across districts. It was informed that several districts have shown remarkable improvement in recent days.

The DGP directed that the best practices adopted by better-performing districts should be replicated in other districts to achieve overall improvement at the state level.

The ITSSO portal is a digital monitoring platform operated by the Ministry of Home Affairs for tracking the progress of cases related to rape, the POCSO Act, and crimes against women and children.

The portal provides real-time data regarding investigation, arrest, filing of charge sheets, trial, and disposal of registered cases.

The portal enhances transparency, ensures accountability, and facilitates the speedy disposal of pending cases. Through regular review at the state and district levels, the portal has emerged as an effective tool for monitoring matters related to women's safety, the police said. PTI SUN APL APL