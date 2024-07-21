No negligence or delay in rescue operation, Karnataka CM asserts after visiting landslide-hit area

Ankola (Karnataka), Jul 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday inspected the rescue operations on National Highway 66 near Shirur here where a massive landslide took place last week, and instructed officials and the rescue teams to hasten the work, as heavy rains are pounding the region.

Asserting that there has been no negligence or delay by his government in conducting the rescue, he said military personnel have joined the efforts. He said he had also ordered that the families of those who died in the landslide be given Rs 5 lakh compensation.

"Due to a land slide on NH 66 on July 16, about 10 people were missing. Out of them, seven bodies have been recovered, three are still missing, and rescue operations are going on. Forty four personnel from SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and 24 from NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are a part of the rescue operation," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the landslide spot amid heavy rains, he said 44 personnel from the military have also joined today, while the Navy has been assisting in the operations from day one.

"Vehicles, including an empty gas tanker and a filled one (controlled release of gas has been done now) were washed away in the landslide. A tea shop was there at the spot and five members of the family (who ran it) have died in the incident... I have asked the district administration and the district in-charge minister to swiftly complete the rescue operations, as there are heavy rains," he said.

He said he was unable to visit the spot earlier as the assembly is in session.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Uttara Kannada District In-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya, legislators from the district and senior officials, among others, were present during the chief minister's visit and inspection.

Under the supervision of Vaidya, the district administration is taking all the necessary measures, the CM said. The compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased has been given, Siddaramaiah added.

"In case more bodies are recovered, the families will also be given Rs 5 lakh compensation," he said.

Responding to a question on searching for bodies in the nearby river and the river bed areas, Siddaramaiah said that the Army and Navy have been requested to scan the river.

Asked whether unscientific road work may have caused the landslide, he said the work was done done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). "After the rescue operation is completed, we will look into the matter and if anyone is wrong action will be taken against them....I will also speak to the Union Road Transport Minister to set right the road work and take action against those responsible." To a question about a lorry driver from Kerala missing after his truck was caught in the massive landslide and officials and media from that state reportedly accusing the Karnataka government of taking too long for the rescue work, Siddaramaiah said his government has not caused any delay.

"Everything is going on at a swift pace. A person named Arjun from Kerala is said to be missing. ...officials and media from Kerala might have come. But without any neglect or delay, we are doing all the work at a fast pace," he said.

Reporters pointed out to the CM that a report was submitted to the government a year ago about possible landslides at 34 other spots, including where it has now taken place, and asked why no action was taken. The CM said in the one year since his government came to power, there were no rains due to drought last year and no such landslides happened earlier.

"We will take necessary action at such spots," he said.

Revenue Minister Gowda clarified that the rescue operation will not continue during night time.

Siddaramaiah responded to a question, saying he doesn't want to politicise the matter and acknowledged that central teams such as NDRF, SDRF and Navy are working together.

"I don't want to indulge in any blame game or mudslinging. People have died. I pray to the almighty to give strength to their families. Our compensation will not bring the dead back to life. This is an incident that has occurred naturally. We will try to rescue anyone alive; if not at least get their dead bodies back whether it is on land or from the river," he said.

Alternative arrangements to house affected villagers in nearby areas will also be made, he added. PTI KSU ANE