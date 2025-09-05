No new bird deaths due to avian influenza at Delhi zoo; strict bio-security measures in place

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Delhi zoo on Friday said no new cases of mortality due to avian influenza have been reported among the water birds in its aviary or migratory birds around the ponds.

Strict sanitation and biosecurity measures are being enforced to prevent the spread of the disease, zoo officials said.

National Zoological Park (NZP) Director Sanjeet Kumar said follow-up sessions on personal hygiene and preventive practices have been conducted for beat in-charges and section supervisors to reduce the risk of transmission.

"We are maintaining rigorous sanitation across the premises and ensuring that all staff are trained on preventive measures," Kumar said in a statement.

The zoo management is also regularly consulting experts from its Health Advisory Committee through virtual meetings to determine the necessary steps to safeguard the animals and birds.

"The National Zoological Park remains fully vigilant and is undertaking all necessary actions in line with standard protocols and guidelines to contain the disease at the earliest," the statement added.

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Central Zoo Authority (CZA), along with officials from the Delhi government's animal husbandry department, visited the zoo on Thursday to review the measures in place.

Last Friday, it was first reported that painted storks and ibises had died, prompting the zoo authorities to close the premises to visitors from Saturday as a precautionary measure. PTI NSM RC