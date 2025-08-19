No new COVID-19 case reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) No new COVID-19 case has come to light in Maharashtra since last week, the state public health department said on Tuesday.

The state has recorded a total of 2,763 COVID-19 patients and 44 deaths since January this year, Of the total 44 patients succumbing to the ailment, 43 were suffering with comorbidities and one was suffering from another disease.

The health department said it has conducted 46,507 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, adding that 2,699 patients have recovered to date.

Mumbai has reported 1,111 COVID-19 cases since January, including 551 in June, 102 in July, and 17 in August so far. PTI SM KRK