No new diversion of Mhadei river by Karnataka since July 2025: minister tells Goa assembly

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) The Karnataka government has not undertaken any new diversion or illegal work on the Mhadei river since July 22, 2025, Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar told the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

He said the Goa government will pursue legal remedies in connection with earlier instances of the river water diversion.

Replying to a starred question tabled by Independent MLA Aleixo Lourenco, Shirodkar said the need to write to the Union Ministry of Environment on the issue didn't arise as no fresh diversion works were reported.

He stated that the state government has filed an interlocutory application before the Supreme Court to place on record new documents in connection with the Mhadei water dispute.

The minister stated that no new illegal works, including the laying of underground conduits on the Mhadei river, have been undertaken by Karnataka during the period under reference (since July 22, 2025).

He added that the state government will actively oppose any projects proposed by the neighbouring state that could threaten Goa's water security.

Shirodkar said the Progressive River Authority for Welfare and Harmony (PRAWAH), a statutory authority constituted to implement the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal award and monitor compliance by the concerned states, was not approached during the period, as no new violations were reported.

The minister also informed the assembly that the state government has decided to take up eight water storage projects in the Mhadei basin to augment the state's water security, with a proposed cumulative storage capacity of about 9,000 million cubic feet (TMC).

He said the Charawane Minor Irrigation Dam project in Sattari taluka, which was taken up in 2007 with a proposed storage of 230 hectare-metres at an estimated cost of Rs 15.06 crore, was stalled due to issues raised by the State Forest Department and is currently under review, subject to statutory clearances.

Shirodkar added that the process of finalising work orders for consultancy for six of the eight proposed dams- Nirankal, Rivem, Nanoda, Sonal-I, Matojanwada and Bolkarne (Ragada-III)- is underway, while planning and design work for the remaining two projects, Kajumol and Tatodi, is in progress. PTI RPS NSK